Kangana Ranaut Shares A Happy Picture With Nawazuddin Siddiqui From The Tiku Weds Sheru Sets

Kangana Ranaut will be debuting as a producer with the movie Tiku Weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The movie has gone on floors recently and the actress is quite occupied with the same. Kangana is visibly excited about her new role as a producer as the actress is sharing some fun BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the movie.

The actress took to her social media handle to share a lovely picture with Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently. The picture has Kangana Ranaut sitting on a chair alongside the Kick actor and the two can be seen presumably laughing over a funny conversation. While Nawazuddin can be seen donning a formal dark blue sherwani attire that can be assumed to be a part of his look as Sheru from the movie, Kangana can be seen looking pretty in white traditional attire.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Picture From Her Production Film Tiku Weds Sheru, Calls Her Experience 'Gratifying'

The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress captioned the same stating, "Good jokes only pls. @Nawazuddin.siddiqui knows how to crack one. #TikuWedsSheru." The post might come as a treat for all the fans who were looking forward to the collaboration of Kangana Ranaut and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, apart from this, Kangana Ranaut had shared another picture of herself in a now-deleted Instagram story wherein she could be seen working on the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress could be seen arranging some clothes in a suitcase. The actress had shared a heartfelt caption along with the same.

Kangana Ranaut Shares Special Message After Receiving Padma Shri: This Award Will Shut Many People

Kangana Ranaut had stated, "Most gratifying is to be a worker on the sets. BTS for Tiku Weds Sheru.Meanwhile, talking about Tiku Weds Sheru, the film will be helmed by Sai Kabir. The Panga actress had also shared some posters from the movie that sees both Aveent and Nawazuddin in unique avatars.

The film will also be released on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Videos after its theatrical release. Sharing a poster of the movie, the Revolver Rani actress had captioned the same stating, "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me. Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd ...Tiku Weds Sheru. Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like it. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first."