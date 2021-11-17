Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Picture From Her Production Film Tiku Weds Sheru, Calls Her Experience 'Gratifying'

Kangana Ranaut will turn debutante producer with the movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie will be bankrolled by her production house Manikarnika Films. The film went on floors recently and the actress took to her social media handle to share a BTS picture of herself working on the sets of the movie.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself arranging clothes on a suitcase. Kangana Ranaut can be seen sporting a pink traditional attire with her hair tied neatly. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress captioned the same stating, "Most gratifying is to be a worker on the sets. BTS for Tiku Weds Sheru." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, talking about Tiku Weds Sheru, the movie will be helmed by Sai Kabir. The movie stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. Kagana Ranaut also shared some posters from the movie that sees both Aveent and Nawazuddin in unique avatars. The movie will also be releasiing on the OTT streaming platform Amazon Prime Videos after its theatrical release. Sharing a poster of the movie, the Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actress had captioned the same stating, "Receiving Padma Shri honour same day as beginning my journey as a producer is extremely special to me ...

Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd ...Tiku Weds Sheru. Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first."

Kangana Ranaut was recently in the news after she grabbed some eyeballs for her controversial 'Independence Day' comment at the Times Now summit. The Revolver Rani actress had stated that India's 1947 Independence was given as a 'Bheek' (Alms) and that the nation really got its Independence after the year 2014. However, the actress had taken to her social media handle to share several posts justifying her statement and also claimed to return her Padma Shri Award if she is proven wrong with the same.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in movies like Dhaakad and Tejas. She also has the movie Emergency on her kitty. Apart from this, the actress will be seen in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation.