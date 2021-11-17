Kangana Ranaut Shares BTS Picture From Her Production Film Tiku Weds Sheru, Calls Her Experience 'Gratifying'
Kangana Ranaut will turn debutante producer with the movie Tiku Weds Sheru. The movie will be bankrolled by her production house Manikarnika Films. The film went on floors recently and the actress took to her social media handle to share a BTS picture of herself working on the sets of the movie.
The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of herself arranging clothes on a suitcase. Kangana Ranaut can be seen sporting a pink traditional attire with her hair tied neatly. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress captioned the same stating, "Most gratifying is to be a worker on the sets. BTS for Tiku Weds Sheru." Take a look at the same.
Meanwhile,
talking
about
Tiku
Weds
Sheru,
the
movie
will
be
helmed
by
Sai
Kabir.
The
movie
stars
Nawazuddin
Siddiqui
and
Avneet
Kaur
in
the
lead
roles.
Kagana
Ranaut
also
shared
some
posters
from
the
movie
that
sees
both
Aveent
and
Nawazuddin
in
unique
avatars.
The
movie
will
also
be
releasiing
on
the
OTT
streaming
platform
Amazon
Prime
Videos
after
its
theatrical
release.
Sharing
a
poster
of
the
movie,
the
Manikarnika:
The
Queen
Of
Jhansi
actress
had
captioned
the
same
stating,
"Receiving
Padma
Shri
honour
same
day
as
beginning
my
journey
as
a
producer
is
extremely
special
to
me
...
Sharing with you all the first look of my first production venture under Manikarnika Films Pvt. Ltd ...Tiku Weds Sheru. Here's a piece of my heart. Hope you all like. Filming begins. See you soon in theatres first."
Kangana Ranaut was recently in the news after she grabbed some eyeballs for her controversial 'Independence Day' comment at the Times Now summit. The Revolver Rani actress had stated that India's 1947 Independence was given as a 'Bheek' (Alms) and that the nation really got its Independence after the year 2014. However, the actress had taken to her social media handle to share several posts justifying her statement and also claimed to return her Padma Shri Award if she is proven wrong with the same.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will also be seen in movies like Dhaakad and Tejas. She also has the movie Emergency on her kitty. Apart from this, the actress will be seen in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation.