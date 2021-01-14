Kangana Ranaut To Play The Lead In Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda

Kangana Ranaut, the talented actress is all set to play a historical character once again, with the second installment of Manikarnika franchise. The National award-winner has been roped in to play the lead role in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, which is a sequel to her 2019-released historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi.

As per the reports, the Kangana Ranaut starrer revolves around the life of Didda, the first female ruler of Kashmir. Didda, who was known as the 'Cleopatra of Kashmir' ruled the region over two decades, both directly and indirectly. She had defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi, the rule of the Turkish dynasty twice. Despite her leg being affected by polio, Didda emerged as one of the greatest women warriors the country has ever seen. Kangana is appearing as the titular character Didda, in the historical drama.

The sources suggest that the highly anticipated project, which is jointly produced by Kangana Ranaut and Kamal Jain, the producer of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, is being made on an international scale. According to the team members, the movie is being made as a tribute to the real-life women heroes who constructed the true identity of our nation.

According to the reports, Kangana Ranaut has been actively considering the possibilities of a sequel to Manikarnika for almost a year. The actress-producer finalised Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda as the second installment of the franchise, at her meeting with producer Kamal Jain which was held last week. Kangana Ranaut is planning to start shooting the project in January 2022, after she completes her current commitments. More details regarding the rest of the star cast and crew are expected to be revealed soon.

