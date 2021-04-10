Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Photo Of Taimur Doing 'Lockdown Yoga'; Her Hilarious Caption Is Relatable!

Trust Kareena Kapoor Khan to always leave us smiling with her endearing posts on her Instagram page! And when it comes to sharing pictures of her son Taimur, the fans are always in for a treat. The actress who swears by yoga, recently dropped a click of little Tim laying and stretching on a yoga mat.

However, it was Bebo's hilarious caption for Taimur's 'lockdown' yoga picture which left us in splits. The actress wrote, "Stretching after yoga or stretching after a nap... You'll never know 🤣🤣#LockdownYoga."

See her post.

Kareena's post received a lot from her near and dear ones and fans. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped a heart emoticon while Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Love him...LOADS. Stay safe..my jaan Tim." A netizen wrote, "CUTESSSSSSSSTTT." "He is looking taller tim tim," read another comment.

Going by the picture shared by Kareena, it looks like Tim too, is following his mommy's footsteps when it comes to fitness.

Speaking about how she loves to spend time with Taimur, the actress was earlier quoted as saying by Indian Express, "What a child really wants is love and nurturing. And that 30 minutes of quality, undisturbed time in today's day and age, without your phone, without your friends, without your work, without anything; even that amount of time is enough to just look into his eyes and make him know I love him (Taimur). That's what I think is the most precious time for me."

Meanwhile, Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son in February this year. Earlier this week, Bebo's father and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had accidentally shared his photo on his Instagram page and deleted it within few minutes. However, by then, the picture was already viral on social media.

