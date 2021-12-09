Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Tie The Knot; Share Glimpses Of Their Dreamy Wedding!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the highly popular Bollywood couple have finally tied the knot. As per the latest updates, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif officially become the man and wife in a traditional wedding ceremony which was held today (December 9, Thursday) evening. The newly-wedded couple took to their official pages and shared glimpses of their wedding, and sought the love and blessing of their fans and well-wishers.

"Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽❤️," wrote both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, sharing the lovely pictures of their wedding ceremony.

Katrina and Vicky's close friends and colleagues from the film industry are showering the newly-weds with congratulatory messages, in the comments section of their posts.

"Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," wrote Katrina's Jee Le Zaraa co-star and close friend Alia Bhatt on the bride's post.

"So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together ❤️," reads Priyanka Chopra Jonas's comment on Katrina's post.

As per the reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding ceremony was an out-and-out traditional Hindu wedding. Bride Katrina looked ethereal in the classic red lehenga, which is designed by Sabyasachi Mukherji. She completed her look with the traditional gold-uncut diamond polki wedding ornaments from the heritage collection of Sabyasachi Jewellery. Vicky also opted for a classic off-white sherwani set and traditional jewellery from Sabyasachi.