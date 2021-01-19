Maarrich: Tusshar Kapoor To Play A Badass Cop In This Whodunit Starring Naseeruddin Shah

After tickling our funny bone with his impeccable comic timing, Tusshar Kapoor is all set to venture in a new space with a whodunit titled Maarrich. The actor who completes 20 years in Bollywood, will be seen sharing screen space with Naseeruddin Shah in the film.

Talking about the film and what drew him to the script, Tusshar told ETimes, "It's a grey whodunit, and it gets its title from a character in Hindu mythology, who had tricked Sita into believing something that wasn't for real. It's not the kind of film that anyone would easily associate with me. It's unlike anything I have done before. The narration for this film was so gripping that I was drawn to producing and acting in it. I'm glad it is difficult for people to imagine me as a badass."

The actor will be playing the role of a badass cop in the film. Spilling the beans about his character, Tusshar added, "My character is someone who can arm-twist, act aggressive and has a dark side to himself. He's a successful senior officer in a certain age bracket. So, we gave it a mild French beard and some weight on the body that is a result of ageing. The look is modelled on the kind of senior officers we see around us."

Tusshar revealed that he even underwent classes for voice modulation for his character.

Further, Tusshar even recalled the difficulties he faced shortly before the shoot. The actor said that he sustained injuries while working out and also had low Vitamin D.

"I was feeling so weak that we had to start the shoot two weeks late. Even when we started filming, I was unwell. But gradually, I could put everything behind me. Pain and discomfort can sometimes add so much to your performance; it can give you that edge. I remember, our director Dhruv had told me that angry and me don't sit well together. It will be difficult for people to imagine me as an angry cop. But I now feel that aag hum sab mein hoti hai. We all have that other side and sometimes, you need to bring it out to get the job done," the actor told ETimes.

Meanwhile, Tusshar also took to his Twitter page to share pictures from the film's sets and wrote, "Almost 20 yrs down this wonderful journey of making stories come to life, beginning 2021 with #Maarrich..a departure from my usual style,a film that challenges me to evolve as an actor! Excited to share glimpses, even more excited to share screen space with Naseer Sir after long!"

Well, we can't wait to watch Tusshar Kapoor in this new avatar!

