Madhuri Dixit's Son Arin Graduates From High School, Actress Says 'We Salute Your Resilience'

Over the weekend, Madhuri Dixit revealed that her son Arin graduated from High School. The actress took to Instagram and dedicated a special post for him. Congratulating him for graduating 'with flying colors', Madhuri added that he should continue to follow his passion.

The actress shared a video of Arin's makeshift graduation ceremony studio at home and captioned the post with an emotional note. She wrote, "A proud moment for Ram and I, as Arin graduates from high school with flying colors. Congratulations Arin and to the graduating class of 2021. We appreciate how hard this year has been for all of you and we salute your resilience, strength, hardwork and focus to rise above the situation and succeed."

The proud mother also asked her son to keep following his passion. She added, "So, follow your passion and understand that one day you will have the power to make a difference, use it well. Wishing you success in everything you do. Love you always."

The video featured pictures and clips from Arin's virtual high school graduation day. Wearing a green robe, he can be seen tossing his hat in the air in a makeshift studio. Take a look at the post,

The video also features Arin's younger sister 16-year-old Ryan Nene. For the unversed, Madhuri Dixit and doctor Shriram Nene tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed Arin in 2003. Meanwhile, their daughter Ryan Nene was born in 2005.

On the work front, Madhuri will be making her digital debut with the suspenseful family drama series Finding Anamika. Releasing on Netflix, the show is set to follow the story of a global star who vanishes without a trace. The show's synopsis adds, "As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress."