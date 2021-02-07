Mansoor Khan's Daughter Zayn Marie's Wedding Celebrations Begin; Cousin Imran Khan Spotted

Zayn Marie, the young actress and daughter of senior filmmaker Mansoor Khan is all set to tie the knot soon. The wedding celebrations recently began in Alibaug, with the Haldi ceremony. Imran Khan, the cousin brother of Zayn Marie, was spotted posing with the Mrs. Serial Killer actress and her to-be-husband, amidst the celebrations.

The bride-to-be looked simply gorgeous in the yellow kurti-pants set teamed up with polki jewelry, in the Haldi ceremony. The groom was spotted in a casual green kurta-pajama set. Imran Khan, on the other hand, looks quite different in the new picture from Zayn Marie's wedding celebration with his cropped hairdo.

As reported earlier, Mansoor Khan and his family have always kept their private lives under wraps. Zayn Marie follows the same and has not introduced her to-be-husband to the world yet. However, the actress was seen flaunting her engagement ring in the latest picture that she posted on her official Instagram page.

The wedding is expected to be a low key affair that will be only attended by the family members and close friends of the couple. Aamir Khan, the Mr. Perfectionist of Bollywood who is the cousin of Mansoor Khan, is reportedly planning to attend the wedding with his wife Kiran Rao and children Junaid, Ira, and Azad.

