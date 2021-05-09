Mother's Day 2021: Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, & Others Wish Their Moms

The world celebrates Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May, every year. This Mother's Day, the popular Bollywood celebs including Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others took to their respective social media pages as always, to shower love on their beloved moms.

Check out the posts by Bollywood celebs, here:

Farhan Akhtar

The actor-filmmaker took to his official Instagram page and shared a click with his mother Honey Irani and sister Zoya Akhtar, on the occasion of Mother's day.

Madhuri Dixit

The actress-dancer shared a lovely still with her dear 'Aai' on the special occasion, along with a sweet note.

Janhvi Kapoor

The Roohi actress shared some rare and unseen pictures of her late mother Sridevi, on the occasion of mother's day. Janhvi's post has totally left both her fans and industry friends equally emotional.

Priyanka Chopra

The global star took to her Instagram page and wished mother Madhu Chopra and mom-in-law Denise Jonas, a happy mother's day. Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures with both the mothers in her life, along with a lovely note.

Sonakshi Sinha

The popular actress shared a lovely still with her mother Poonam Sinha on the occasion of mother's day, on her official Instagram page.

Karisma Kapoor

Lolo took to her official Instagram page and shared a selfie with mom Babita and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, and wished both a happy mother's day.

Kalki Koechlin

The new momma shared a beautiful still with her little daughter on her Instagram page, along with a special note on this mother's day.

Anupam Kher

The senior actor shared some adorable stills with his dear mother Dulari Kher, on his Instagram page.