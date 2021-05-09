    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mother's Day 2021: Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, & Others Wish Their Moms

      By
      |

      The world celebrates Mother's Day on the second Sunday of May, every year. This Mother's Day, the popular Bollywood celebs including Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and others took to their respective social media pages as always, to shower love on their beloved moms.

      Check out the posts by Bollywood celebs, here:

      Mothers Day 2021: Farhan Akhtar, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, & Others Wish Their Moms

      Farhan Akhtar

      The actor-filmmaker took to his official Instagram page and shared a click with his mother Honey Irani and sister Zoya Akhtar, on the occasion of Mother's day.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

      Madhuri Dixit

      The actress-dancer shared a lovely still with her dear 'Aai' on the special occasion, along with a sweet note.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

      Janhvi Kapoor

      The Roohi actress shared some rare and unseen pictures of her late mother Sridevi, on the occasion of mother's day. Janhvi's post has totally left both her fans and industry friends equally emotional.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

      Priyanka Chopra

      The global star took to her Instagram page and wished mother Madhu Chopra and mom-in-law Denise Jonas, a happy mother's day. Priyanka Chopra shared the pictures with both the mothers in her life, along with a lovely note.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

      Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares A Closer Glimpse Of Younger Son With Taimur On Mother's Day, SEE PIC

      Sonakshi Sinha

      The popular actress shared a lovely still with her mother Poonam Sinha on the occasion of mother's day, on her official Instagram page.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

      Karisma Kapoor

      Lolo took to her official Instagram page and shared a selfie with mom Babita and sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, and wished both a happy mother's day.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

      Mother's Day 2021 Exclusive! Flora Saini: My Mom And Me Are Soulmates, We Have Seen The Ups & Downs Together

      Kalki Koechlin

      The new momma shared a beautiful still with her little daughter on her Instagram page, along with a special note on this mother's day.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)

      Anupam Kher

      The senior actor shared some adorable stills with his dear mother Dulari Kher, on his Instagram page.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X