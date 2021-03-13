Neena Gupta Starrer Zindagi In Short Gets An OTT Release On Netflix, Read On

The Neena Gupta starrer Zindagi In Short was recently released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The film is touted to be an anthology movie which will comprise of seven different stories. The film saw its release on the OTT streaming platform on February 22, 2021.

The music label Jam8 Studio which provided the music for the film also shared the poster of the movie. The poster of the film consists of glimpses of the lead protagonists from the seven stories. Sharing the same, the label mentioned how the film has already become one of the top 10 shows on Netflix. Apart from that, they wrote that they have given the music for four short films in the anthology. For the unversed, the seven short films in Zindagi In Short are namely, Chhaju Ke Dahi Bhalle, Sleeping Partner, Nano So Phobia, Pinni, Sunny Side Upar, Swaaha and Thappad. The music label has provided the music for the films Chhaju Ke Dahi Bhalle, Thappad, Pinni and Swaaha. Take a look at the post shared by them.

Zindagi In Short was earlier released on Flipkart Video a year ago. The anthology film boasts of a talented star-cast which consists of Neena Gupta, Nidhi Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Shishir Sharma, Rima Kallingal, Deepak Dobriyal, Isha Talwar, Manjot Singh, Arun Kushwah, Aisha Ahmed and many others. Netflix had also shared a post on its social media account with a caption that read, "You've watched slice-of-life shows before, but have you ever seen so thin a slice pack so rich a punch? Across these seven simple shorts, you'll see young, complicated love, struggles for dignity, a burst of positivity, deep wells of courage, unabashed freedom, the intricacies of trust and rich dark comedy."

The streaming platform further added, "What makes these shorts so impactful is their perfect portrayal of Zindagi as is, with all the twists and turns that makes reality stranger than fiction. Subtle performances from the wonderful cast and delicate handling from the seven directors turn these simple, short everyday stories into an explosive capsule of human emotion, our insecurities, fears and hopes." By focusing on these tiny moments that we so often overlook, the anthology shows us the larger picture we often miss--Life is complicated and unpredictable and rarely follows the roads we expect it to. But each tiny moment, in each new love, each brave risk, each surprising twist, is what makes up our human lives." Neena Gupta will be starring in the short story, Pinni in the movie.

