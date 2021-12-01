Nick Jonas Reacted Like This When A Fan Screamed 'I Love You' To Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas never fail to give us some major relationship goals. Recently the couple attended the 2021 British Fashion Awards in London and their adorable pictures and videos from the event are going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, while Priyanka and Nick are seen heading towards the venue of the award ceremony when a few fans call out Priyanka's name. One of them even screams, 'Priyanka, I love you.' On hearing this, Nick turns his head and looks at them.

Another video features Priyanka and Nick seated in the audience. When Priyanka gets up to make her way to the stage, she turns to get her coat, which is hanging on the chair. To this, Nick immediately pulls his chair away and holds her coat, helping her to put it on. After PeeCee manages to put on the coat, she shares a quick kiss with her hubby and makes her way towards the stage.

Netizens were quite impressed with Nick's chivalrous behaviour and praised him. A fan commented on the post, "This is so sweet and heartwarming !! Nick need to be given a medal, he's such a loving, caring, helping and protective gentleman/husband." Another one wrote, "Thank you for treating her like a queen she is. He is the best."

Meanwhile, both Priyanka and Nick took to their respective social handles to share some pictures from the event. The actress looked stunning in a Richard Quinn flower-printed ensemble while her better half wore a dark blue coloured suit.

Have a look at the clicks.

Workwise, Priyanka Chopra had recently participated in the Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast wherein she was seen poking fun at her hubby. "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap, and there are many '90s pop culture references he doesn't understand, and I have to explain them to him... He teaches me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like," Priyanka said on the show. Speaking about her Bollywood career, the actress will next be seen in Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.