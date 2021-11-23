Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Madhu Chopra Denies Separation Rumours From Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines after she removed her husband Nick Jonas' last name from her social media profile. While the change quickly sparked divorce speculations among fans, the actress' mother has revealed that they are just rumours.

A report in ETimes quoted Madhu Chopra saying that allegations and speculations around her daughter's alleged separation from her husband Nick Jonas are 'rubbish'. She also asked 'netizens not to spread these false claims.'

Meanwhile, a close friend of the actress also told India Today that Priyanka has dropped the name from social media, not from her life. "These divorce rumours are all amusing. Priyanka is using her first name because she wants to use that in her future projects. There is no truth to any other speculation. Also, she's not only dropped 'Jonas' but 'Chopra' as well on social media," the portal quoted the friend.

The actress recently moved in with Nick into their first home. They also celebrated their first Diwali in the new LA house. The actress had been busy wrapping up projects all year and finally reunited with hubby Nick Jonas, earlier this month.

Recently, Priyanka flew to the US for a reunion with the Jonas family for the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. She later took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable photo with him. In the picture, the two can be seen snuggling up close on their couch. She captioned the post as, "My happy place."

On the work front, the actress will next feature in Keanu Reeves-starrer The Matrix Resurrections, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif-Alia Bhatt, Text For You and Citadel.