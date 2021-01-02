After Chhalaang, Nushrratt Bharuccha Wants To Work With Hansal Mehta Once Again!

Last year, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was praised immensely by both critics and audiences for her brilliant performance in Hansal Mehta's Chhalaang, wherein she was paired opposite actor Rajkummar Rao. In the film, Bharuccha essayed the role of a computer teacher from Haryana. In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, Nushrratt expressed her wish to work with Hansal Mehta once again, while singing praises for him.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress said, "I've always been a huge fan of Hansal sir's work. Be it Shahid or Citylights, his way of storytelling and direction left me awestruck, and I was on cloud 9, once I got to know he would be directing Chhalaang."

"He guided me throughout the process of the shoot, and nurtured me as an actor. If given a chance I would work with Hansal sir once again in a blink of an eye," added Bharuccha.

Even during the promotion of Chhalaang, Nushrratt had mentioned multiple times that she has always been a Hansal Mehta fan, because his stories are so different yet so real at the same time.

In another interview, while speaking about Mehta's work, Nushrratt had said, "It stirs some emotion in you that compels you to take some action or it provokes a thought or it provokes some sort of action within yourself in terms of how you want to live ahead, what choices you make and what your thoughts should kind of be."

With respect to work, 2021 is going to be an exciting year for the Dream Girl actress, as she has many interesting projects in her kitty. She has recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming horror film Chhori. Apart from it, she will next be seen in Hurdang alongside Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma and Omung Kumar's Janhit Mein Jaari.

