Chhori: Nushrratt Bharuccha Is Quite Scared About Her First Horror Film

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to make her foray into horror genre with her next film, Chhori, which is a Hindi remake of the Marathi horror-mystery Lapachhapi. "It's not just a horror film, but it will bring to light a deep rooted social message," said the actress while speaking to a leading daily. Nushrratt further added that she's quite scared to take the entire responsibility of the film on her shoulders.

"My stress is that we have taken the responsibility that too in a genre, which is difficult to crack. If it is a comedy, it is still easy to crack. The spectrum of finding anything funny is larger as you can laugh at something as simple as a knock knock joke also," added the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress.

Chhori will be helmed by Vishal Furia, who also directed the original film Lapachhapi, which revolved around a couple living in a haunted house.

Earlier too, while speaking to a leading daily, Nushrratt had said it's difficult to pull off horror genre.

She had said, "The thing is that while watching a spooky scene, people might get scared, but they don't want to get scared. Ek scene dekhke woh bhale hi dar jayenge, but then at the very next point they need relief, as nobody wants to stay in that fear. So, may be then you crack a joke and laugh. So with horror, the brain is always trying to protect you."

"It tries to maintain a correct balance by giving them thrill of fear but then not prolong that feeling for too long, otherwise it gets too taxing for the audience. This sort of genre is going to be difficult to make and to achieve success. However, Vishal Furia is an amazing director. I am sure he will be able to crack this horror beat."

Well, we're excited for Chhori. What about you?

