Padmini Kolhapure Reveals Late Rishi Kapoor Saved Her Life Twice; 'He Was Always There To Help Others'

Rishi Kapoor's untimely demise last year, has left a void that cannot be filled. Veteran actress Padmini Kolhapure who worked with the late actor on numerous films like Prem Rog, Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai, Pyaar Ke Kabil amongst others, recently got emotional on a reality show when one of the contestants crooned one of Rishi Kapoor's popular tracks 'Hoga Tumse Pyaara Kaun'.

Padmini revealed that Rishi Kapoor saved her twice from fire hazards. The actress recalled how the late actor had rescued her when the entire set caught fire while they were shooting for 'Hoga Tumse Pyaara Kaun' song. Padmini further revealed that Rishi saved her life once again when fire broke on the sets of Prem Rog.

The actress remembered Rishi as a nice human being and said, "Rishi ji was not only a great actor but a very nice human being also . He was always there to help others and he saved me twice. The respect I had for him inevitably increased. He will always be there in our prayers."

Last year, while speaking with a tabloid, Padmini had called Rishi Kapoor's demise a 'personal loss.' "An artist like him, an actor like him, a good human being like him, is hard to find. The industry will be silent after Rishi Kapoor. The way he would get on social media, tweet about things, he would go on television, his presence was always felt. Now the industry will be silent for a long time. I am feeling empty," she was quoted as saying.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, following which the actor flew to New York and underwent medical treatment there for nearly a year. In September 2019, Rishi returned back to India post recovery. A few months later, the Bollywood actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020.

