Tiger Shroff Remembers Rishi Kapoor; Says ‘He Would Always Message My Dad After A Film Of Mine Released'

Tiger Shroff has made a name for himself as an action hero after massive hits like the Baaghi series and WAR. The actor recently celebrated the new year in Maldives and is ready to get back to work. During an interaction with Spotboye, he opened up about 2020 and his plans in 2021. Keeping the loss and suffering the world faced in 2020 in mind, he said, "it would not be proper to dismiss it as simply a year of learning and transformation."

Talking about losing legendary actors like Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, Tiger added, "All well-loved and supremely talented actors and will be forever missed no doubt. Especially Rishi uncle who without fail would always message my dad after a film of mine released with the most amazing words of praise and encouragement."

However, the Baaghi actor thanked his stars for a safe year. "I count my blessings that this year taught me patience, gave me time with my family, took my training to the next level with my team and allowed me to explore singing as well."

Tiger shared his plans for the new year and said he plans to work harder each day. He added, "I plan to better my craft, to be grateful for the incredible love and appreciation people find me worthy of, to be as good a human being as I possibly can and to do everything in my power to never let my fans, my team or myself down."

Back in November 2020, Tiger shared the first look of his upcoming film titled Ganpath. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is a sports drama which will feature Tiger as a Mumbai-based boxer. The film reportedly is an underdog 'rags to riches' tale with a strong father-son story. For the film, Tiger has been learning different forms of boxing and mix martial arts.

Shroff will also be seen in Heropanti 2 and Rambo.

