Pranutan Recalls The Advice She Received From Dad Mohnish Bahl When She Decided To Join Showbiz

Pranutan Bahl, daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl and granddaughter of legendary actress Nutan, made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's production Notebook in 2019 opposite Zaheer Iqbal.

In a recent chat with a media portal, the actress revealed the piece of advice she received from her father Mohnish which she decided to join the film industry. Pranutan told Spotboye that her father warned her about films being a very insecure business and repeatedly asked her if she was sure about her decision.

"Yes, he asked me if I was ready to not have a job all the time. He told me that it's a very insecure business and just because you are a good actor, it doesn't mean you are going to get work. He repeatedly asked me if I was sure as I had just completed Law and was doing well there. But I was sure," the actress told the entertainment portal.

On being asked if she agrees to what her father had to say after being in the film industry for almost two years now, Pranutan added, "I completely agree with it. It is very insecure. Every day you are not at work, you want to be at work. But that's not how it works. Our choices are very crucial, especially in this stage of my career and this category that just narrows it down. But it's all worth the happiness of being in front of the camera."

The actress further talked about the lesson that she has learnt while observing her father's career over the years.

Pranutan was quoted as saying, "Just keep getting good at your craft because nobody in the world can take that away from you. Not even networking, contacts, bad publicity nonsense or yellow journalism. Nothing can take that away from you when you are good at your craft and are a good human being. So, continue to do that."

Speaking about work, Pranutan will next be seen in a social comedy, Helmet in which she will be sharing screen space with Aparshakti Khurrrana. Meanwhile, the actress recently unveiled the first look of her upcoming music video titled 'Kaise Hum Bataye'.