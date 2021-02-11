Priyanka Chopra Spied On Nick Jonas When He Took Her Mom Out For Lunch; Says 'I Was Very Curious'

As surprising as it may sound, but Priyanka Chopra recently made this revelation when she graced The Morning Show to promote her memoir Unfinished. Talking about her love story with singer-actor Nick Jonas, the Quantico star revealed that he flew down to Mumbai with her to meet her family within a month of their first day.

During his stay in Mumbai, Nick once took her mom Madhu Chopra out for lunch when she was busy attending a meeting. However, PeeCee decided to do a little bit of snooping and sent her security to tail them.

The actress said on the show that she found it a little 'strange' that Nick was taking her mother out alone, as they were just weeks into their relationship.

Priyanka revealed, "For people who do know me, I have a little bit of a control issue. I like to control the circumstances around me. I was very curious. I had a meeting. I was like, 'Babe, what are you going to do? I have a meeting.' He says, 'Don't worry about me. I am in Mumbai. I am going to take your mom out for lunch.' That was just so strange to me because this was like a couple of weeks of us dating and my mom and him alone, you know. So I sent my security to take pictures, so that I could study their body language."

The White Tiger actress has also opened mentioned this incident in her memoir. She wrote, "Some people might think, oh! This is so sweet. But not me. I zipped right into the worrying mode. Why did he want to take my mother out to lunch alone? What would they talk about? Would either of them say anything that would embarrass me?"

After a whirlwhind romance, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in December 2018 in dual ceremonies - Hindu and Christian-to honour each other's traditions. Since then, the couple has been dishing out major relationship goals for us.

