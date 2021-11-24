Priyanka Chopra Take A Dig At Hubby During Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Almost Makes A Pregnancy Announcement

Priyanka Chopra recently took part in Jonas Brother Family Roast, streaming on Netflix. The actress shared clips from the one-hour special on her social media account giving a glimpse of how ruthless she was to her husband and his brothers.

Priyanka not only took a dig at their air gap but also used it to tease Nick about his acting career. The clip shared on Instagram by the actress shows Priyanka Chopra talking about their age gap. She said, "Nick and I have a 10-year age gap. There are many 90s pop culture references he doesn't understand and I have to explain it to him. He showed me how to use Tik Tok for example. You know, and I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

She also mentioned how her following on Instagram is much higher than the brothers, whose names she cannot remember. "Have you noticed how much content the Jonas Brothers post online? They are always on Instagram, always on their phone. It's so cute. I'll tell you why. Because all of them combined still have less followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is @priyankachopra on Instagram," she said.

"Since we got married, people questioned out marriage. 'Ah it's a publicity stunt. How could it be? I didn't even know how famous Nick was. All I knew that he was Kevin Jonas' baby brother," the actress added.

In the one-hour special, the actress even took the husband by surprise with a bit with an almost-pregnancy announcement. Referring to Kevin-Danielle who have two daughters and Joe-Sophie, who also have a daughter, Chopra said, "We're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet. Which is why I am excited to make this announcement. Sorry baby. Nick and I are expecting...to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow." To which Nick sighed in relief.

However, the actress did end the roast with a declaration of love for hubby Nick Jonas with a comic punchline, she added, "I wouldn't want to babysit, I mean be married to someone else," she said as Nick left his seat to give her a kiss and a hug.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas also took turns to roast their husband Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas respectively. Other comedians on the roast panel included Kenan Thompson, Lilly Singh, Pete Davidson and Jack Whitehall. John Legend, Niall Horan and Dr Phil also took to the stage.