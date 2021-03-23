Raj Kundra Takes Jibe At Crowd Outside A Theatre: Looks Like This Cinema Is Guaranteeing COVID-Free Experience

Despite the number of COVID-19 cases spiking up again in the last few weeks, it seems like when it comes to movies, some people are ready to shed all their fear and precautions in the midst of the pandemic. A recent video of a massive crowd storming at a cinema hall has been going viral on social media. The theatre can be seen screening the film, Mumbai Saga and the people can be seen crowding and jumping off fences to enter the same. Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra recently shared his take on the video.

The video which shows more than 100 people crowding and jumping off the fences at a theatre in Malegaon, near Nashik, Maharashtra inevitably raises concerns at a time wherein the COVID cases are again on a rise. Raj Kundra also took a jibe at the scenario in a sarcastic manner. The businessman commented on the video stating, "Looks like this cinema is guaranteeing a covid FREE experience" with a laughing emoji. His comment left many netizens in splits and some also showed their agreement with his statement. Take a look at the video and Raj's comment on the same.

The bizarre behaviour of the crowd amidst the pandemic also did not go down well with many netizens. While a user commented, "I can see Coronavirus by naked eyes itself", another netizen wrote, "Why people are behaving so reckless? In a way or other, they are inviting the deadly virus and maybe its new stains." For the unversed, Maharashtra reported 30,535 new cases on Sunday which marked the highest rise in the number of cases on a single day, as revealed by the Health Department.

Talking about Raj Kundra, recently his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty made an adorable revelation about their relationship. While her appearance in a music reality show, Shilpa revealed that she was secretly dating Raj while she was a contestant in the UK reality show, Big Brother. The actor was also shooting for the film, Life In A Metro during this period. Shilpa revealed the same when one of the contestants sang the track, 'In Dino' from the film which the actor said was also her ringer tone during her courtship with Raj. Shilpa even revealed that Raj also liked the romantic track from Life In A Metro very much.

