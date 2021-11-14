Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Exchange Rings In A Dreamy Engagement Ceremony; See Video

Rajkummar
Rao
and
Patralekhaa,
the
adorable
star
couple
of
Bollywood
are
finally
tying
the
know
this
November.
The
wedding
festivities
of
Rajkummar
and
Patralekha
kickstarted
on
November
13,
Saturday
with
a
dreamy
engagement
ceremony.
The
cute
couple
exchanged
rings
in
filmy
style
in
the
ceremony,
and
the
engagement
video
is
now
going
viral
on
social
media.
In
the
video,
Rajkummar
Rao
is
seen
getting
down
on
his
knees
and
proposing
to
Patralekhaa
with
a
ring.
Interestingly,
the
actress
too
get
down
on
her
knees
and
asked
him
to
marry
her.
The
couple
then
exchanged
rings
and
danced
together
for
the
popular
song
'Perfect'
by
Ed
Sheeran.
The
engagement
ceremony,
which
had
a
white
theme,
was
held
at
the
Oberoi
Sukhvilas
Spa
Resort,
New
Chandigarh.
Patralekhaa
looked
simply
gorgeous
in
the
white
and
silver
off-shoulder
gown,
with
a
long
train
and
a
slit.
She
completed
her
look
with
a
diamond
necklace
and
messy
bun.
Rajkummar
Rao,
on
the
other
hand,
looked
dashing
in
the
white
kurta-churidar,
which
is
paired
with
a
matching
jacket
and
shoes.