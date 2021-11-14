Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Exchange Rings In A Dreamy Engagement Ceremony; See Video

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, the adorable star couple of Bollywood are finally tying the know this November. The wedding festivities of Rajkummar and Patralekha kickstarted on November 13, Saturday with a dreamy engagement ceremony. The cute couple exchanged rings in filmy style in the ceremony, and the engagement video is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Rajkummar Rao is seen getting down on his knees and proposing to Patralekhaa with a ring. Interestingly, the actress too get down on her knees and asked him to marry her. The couple then exchanged rings and danced together for the popular song 'Perfect' by Ed Sheeran. The engagement ceremony, which had a white theme, was held at the Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort, New Chandigarh.

Patralekhaa looked simply gorgeous in the white and silver off-shoulder gown, with a long train and a slit. She completed her look with a diamond necklace and messy bun. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, looked dashing in the white kurta-churidar, which is paired with a matching jacket and shoes.