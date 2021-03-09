Ranbir Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19; Mom Neetu Kapoor Shares An Update On His Health

After several news outlets reported that Ranbir Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19, the Bollywood star's mother and actress Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram page to confirm the news.

The Jug Jugg Jeeyo actress revealed that her son is on medication and recovering well. She also thanked all fans and well-wishers for their concern and good wishes. Neetu posted on her Instagram page, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions 🙏."

See her post.

Meanwhile, fans and celebrities wished Ranbir a speedy recovery on Neetu Kapoor's post as the former is not on social media. Bipasha Basu commented, "Love to him for a speedy recovery 🤗🤗🤗🙏🙏🙏." Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and cousin Karisma Kapoor dropped a heart emoticons on Neetu's post. An Instagram user posted, "Prayers for speedy recovery our Rockstar. Rab Rakha." "Best wishes to the tiger," read another comment.

Earlier, Ranbir's uncle and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor had opened up about the Brahmastra star's ill health while speaking to Pinkvilla and said, "I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town."

Last year, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor had contracted COVID-19 when she was shooting for Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani starrer Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Back then, the veteran actor had posted on her Instagram page, "Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor's advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care." Later, Neetu's daughter Riddhima had posted a selfie with her mom to confirm the latter's recovery from COVID-19.

Coming back to Ranbir Kapoor, the actor was working on a couple of projects before he was diagnosed with novel Coronavirus.

