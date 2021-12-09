Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Share Warm Birthday Wishes For Dharmendra From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Sets

Legendary actor Dharmendra celebrated his 86th birthday yesterday (December 8). The actor is all set to entice his fans with the Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that also stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. On the occasion of his birthday, Ranveer and Alia took to their social media handles to share lovely birthday wishes for the maverick actor. The two shared pictures with Dharmendra from the sets of the movie while leaving a sweet message for him.

Talking about Ranveer Singh, the actor shared a beautiful group picture from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani that has him posing with Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Shabana Azmi. The Dharam Veer actor has opted for a white sweater t-shirt along with black pants, a pink shawl and a black hat. Ranveer and Karan have opted for a white and a multi-coloured quirky attire respectively while Shabana Azmi and Alia can be seen donning a saree.

The second picture shows Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Karan Johar looking at a scene on the camera. The last picture is a delightful candid frame of the Seeta Aur Geeta actor embracing Ranveer. The Gully Boy actor captioned the post stating, "LOVE YOU !!! @aapkadharam #happybirthdaydharmendra #rockyaurranikipremkahani." Take a look at his post.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, she shared a picture of her posing alongside Dharmendra. The Sholay actor is wearing the same attire as Ranveer Singh's group picture. While the Student Of The Year actress is wearing a white saree with a printed floral design. Alia has paired up the look with a Bindi, an elegant nosering dangler earrings. She captioned her post stating, "Happy birthday to the one and only @aapkadharam." Take a look at her post.

Talking about Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the movie also stars Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. The movie is touted to be a family entertainer against the backdrop of a quirky love story. The movie is all set to be released on February 10, 2023. The movie marks the second collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.