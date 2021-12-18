Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Recent Bold Outfits Come Under The Scanner Of Diet Sabya

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made a rather bold statement with their outfits at the recently held Red Sea International Film Festival in UAE for the screening of their movie 83. Ranveer who is already known for his quirky dressing sense chose to don a low-cut checkered pantsuit that he paired up with a red scarf around his neck and a yellow hat. On the other hand, Deepika opted for a ruffled hot pink gown with dramatic sleeves resembling wings. Now the infamous fashion police page on Instagram, Diet Sabya who is known to call out some major fashion faux pas amongst Bollywood celebs, has also taken a dig at Ranveer and Deepika's outfits.

Diet Sabya's official social media handle made a collage of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's picture and the picture of the Stardust Award side by side. One could see that Deepika's winged-like sleeves have an uncanny resemblance to the structure of the trophy. Take a look at the same.

Apart from this, Diet Sabya also took a jibe at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's second retro look from the event. Here while the Gully Boy actor had sported a bling silver outfit while pairing it up with chrome yellow pants while the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress sported a full-sleeved long red attire with matching stockings and a bandana. The page compared the couple's outfits to a mustard sauce brand.

83: Kabir Khan Reveals Why He Cast Deepika Padukone To Play Romi Dev

Deepika Padukone Reveals How She Ensures Her Roles Have Depth When She Is Doing Big Budget Films

Some of the netizens also seemed to agree with the page and called out Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's outfits. Some fans also thought that the occasion did not call for such overdramatic attires. One netizen wrote, "How is '83 about Deepika, the whole media attention has been shifted to the couple and not the team. Where are the others? And for a change why can't they dress according to the film. What is this? Milan Fashion week?" while another fan wrote, "It looks like a Gandi copy of her (Deepika) own Cannes pink look that Beyonce also wore later, she looks pretty though." However, some fans disagreed with the page and praised Deepika's outfit for the occasion. A user stated, "The fact that only a few people can pull off this dress beautifully and DEEPIKA is one of them."