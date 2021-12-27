Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Heading Off To A New Year Getaway Together?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are basking in the success of their recently released biographical sports flick 83. The movie chronicles the Indian Cricket Team's historic win at the 1983 World Cup against West Indies. While Ranveer plays former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev, Deepika plays his reel wife Romi Dev in the same. Now, after wrapping up the promotions of the movie, it seems that the couple is heading off to an undisclosed getaway to ring in the New Year's together.

Talking about the same, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted at the Mumbai airport from where they were heading off to their getaway. Inevitably, the couple made a strong style statement during the same. Ranveer sported a white turtle-neck tee that he paired up with a brown leather jacket and black ripped pants and shoes. The actor also opted for a hat and glares along with the entire look.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone looked pretty in a white half-sleeved top. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress further paired up the look with pastel-coloured baggy pants. She also opted for black shoes with her hair tied neatly into a ponytail. Take a look at the pictures of the couple.

The couple is often known for spending some quality time with each other as they whisk off to secret trips like these along with their family members. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary on November 14 as they headed off to Uttarakhand together. The couple reportedly had spent the New Year's last year in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone who has played Ranveer Singh's reel life wife too in 83, took to her social media handle to share a heartwarming video wherein she stated that this character is an ode to her mother Ujaala Padukone and all the wives of the sportsperson who work hard to support the sports career of their husbands. The Piku actress stated, "My Dearest Amma. I did this film ONLY & ONLY for you. I've said this before and I will say it again. We walk away with all the credit and glory but the sacrifice of a spouse and his or her family always goes unnoticed. My little contribution to #83thefilm is to recognise and acknowledge every homemaker who puts the dreams of her spouse, her children and her family ahead of her own."