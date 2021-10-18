Ranveer Singh Reveals He Wants A Baby Daughter Like Deepika Padukone, Is All Praise For Wife's Latest Post

Ranveer Singh recently made his television debut with his quiz show The Big Picture. During the first episode on Saturday (October 16), the actor talked about having kids in a couple of years and who he wants a baby daughter to look like.

In a promo clip the show shared by Colors TV, Ranveer can be seen talking to Abhay Singh, a contestant from Gorakhpur. During their interaction the actor opened up about planning a family with Deepika and said, "Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gayi hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge. Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi (Deepika Padukone) itni cute baby thi na. Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon aur kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe toh bus meri life set ho jaye."

(As you know I am married and may have kids in the next 2-3 years. Your sister-in-law was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her, 'Give me a baby like this and my life will be set').

Ranveer went on to add that he has also short listed baby names, "Main shortlist kar raha hun baby names. Aagar aap mind nahi karengay, toh yeh leelun main Shuryaveer Singh!"

Notably, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in November 2018. The duo, who first shared screen space in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, have also worked together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

The two often give couple goals with PDA, recently, Deepika sought her followers' opinions as she shared new pictures on Instagram. Among admiring fans, Ranveer Singh also took to the comments section to gush over his wife.

In the first, she wore a black cap that covered her eyes and tied up her hair, while in the other the cap was missing. Deepika captioned the post as, "Cap...Or no cap!? #caution #filter," To which Ranveer Singh., said, "Shawty is a Certified Hawty No Capppp," referring to the slang no cap which also means the person is not lying.

The two will be returning to the big screen once again together. Ranveer and Deepika have been waiting for the release of Kabir Khan's '83.