Ranveer Singh Says Wife Deepika Padukone Is Born For Greatness; 'I Sometimes Stop And Admire Her'

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh is head over heels in love with his actress-wife Deepika Padukone, and the proof is his note dripping with love and admiration for her in the testimonial section of Deepika's newly launched website.

Earlier, the Padmaavat actress had shared glimpses of her website on social media and said that it comprises of elements that are an extension of her personality. She had further added that the website will be a deeper look into the real version of her.

Coming to Ranveer's love-soaked message for Deepika, here's how the actor described his ladylove through his eyes. The Simmba actor wrote, "Deepika is the most amazing person I've met in my life. And I'm not just saying this because she's my wife. Deepika nurtures a universe within herself: of love, compassion, kindness, intelligence, beauty, grace and empathy. These qualities make her a true and authentic artiste - she's one of the finest actors in the world."

Ranveer further gushed over Deepika and called himself the 'proudest husband in the world'. He wrote, "She's got inner strength, resilience, grit and an iron-will. A woman so righteous and full of virtue, that she commands respect. I sometimes stop and admire her, aware that she is a special soul, born for greatness. I am the proudest husband in the world."

Aww, we must say that Ranveer never fails to dish out some solid hubby goals. Deepika is quite a lucky girl! The duo fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. After being in a steady relationship for a while, the lovebirds finally tied the knot in 2018.

With regards to work, Deepika Padukone will be seen making a special appearance in Ranveer Singh's '83. There's also a buzz that we might get to see the real-life couple together once again on big screen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

Talking about their individual projects, Ranveer Singh has '83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and an untitled film with Alia Bhatt, Takht in the pipeline. Deepika on the other hand, will be seen in the Hindi remake of The Intern, Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled flick with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey, Hrithik Roshan's Fighter, Nag Ashwin's next co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan and Madhu Mantena's Mahabharata.

