Ranveer Singh-Starrer '83 Trailer Takes Internet By Storm

A few hours ago, the trailer of Kabir Khan's upcoming sports-drama got unveiled on YouTube and netizens are awestruck by Ranveer Singh's brilliant act in it. He plays former Indian cricket skipper Kapil Dev in the film. '83 chronicles India's win under Dev's captainship, when the Men in Blue defeated West Indies in the final to clinch their first-ever World Cup trophy in 1983. Touted as the biggest sports film of the country, '83 is all set to hit the theatres on December 24, 2021.

83 Trailer: Ranveer Singh And Team Bring An Inspiring Story Of India's Historic 1983 World Cup Win

Reacting to the trailer, a netizen wrote, "Goosebumps throughout the trailer!! This is a chapter in the Indian history that cannot be rewritten..🔥🔥 I wasn't born back then but I still sense the grandiosity in this emphatic win that was secured by men Who were not taken seriously even for once before the event!! Massive respect for these legends!!💯💯"

"Transformation is no more a big deal, but playing the character so precisely is still a big challenge for Indian actors..But Ranveer Singh just nailed it.. 👏 Hats off to him," wrote another actor.

While praising the trailer, one more user wrote, "I had goosebumps after listening to this line " no matter what's going on in our lives when we walk onto the pitch in our uniforms we have only one purpose to play for our country with all our hearts " this is not just a line it's an emotion!"

Clearly, the trailer has hit the right chord with netizens and now, they are desperate to witness the historical win of India on the silver screen.

Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khattar, etc., in key roles.