Rashmika Mandanna On Sidharth Malhotra: He Is Loaded With Star Qualities, But Is Down-To-Earth

South sensation Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu. The shooting for this espionage thriller is going on in full swing in Lucknow. Amid this, the Dear Comrade actress opened up about his equation with her co-star in a tete-a-tete with a leading daily.

Rashmika told the tabloid that Sidharth is loaded with star qualities but he is still down-to-earth and helpful. The actress revealed that he used to help her with the dialect that their characters would be speaking in the film.

Rashmika was quoted as saying, "He is my senior and a wonderful guy. He's loaded with star qualities, but is down-to-earth and helpful. He has often guided me on the use of the dialect we have to speak in the film, and has also helped me nail my performance."

He continued, "When I perform a scene, I always look out for what my co-actor feels. I need to see whether my emotions strike a chord with him or her. If they react in the right manner, then I know I will be able to convey those emotions to the audience, too."

"Sidharth, in that sense, has always been there for me. We chat about what we should do in a scene and how we should approach it. Of course, I prepare myself for the role, but he helps out in a big way," he told the daily.

On being asked if Sidharth gave her any advice regarding how to deal with her journey in Bollywood, Rashmika said, "We have been working non-stop. The schedule is really tight, but the little time that I get to speak with him, I ask him about various things. Like I once asked him for advice once about how I should navigate my way through the industry, and he said, 'You're just fine the way you are. Just be yourself, and keep at it. Do your work with all your conviction and focus. Everything else will work out. Make your choices the way you have so far.' I just decided to follow it to the T."

Besides Mission Majnu, Rashmika also recently signed her second Bollywood film. Titled Goodbye, the movie has the actress sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

