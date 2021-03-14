Rohit Shetty Turns 48: Akshay Kumar And Ajay Devgn Wish The Sooryavanshi Director!

Rohit Shetty, the hitmaker of Bollywood is celebrating his 48th birthday today. Akshay Kumar, the leading man of Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated upcoming film Sooryavanshi, and Ajay Devgn, his most favourite leading man, took to their respective social media pages to wish the filmmaker. The actors' posts are now winning the internet.

Akshay Kumar posted a picture with Rohit Shetty on his official Instagram page, along with an interesting caption. "It was easiest to bond with @itsrohitshetty because we shared one common passion which brought us together : Action! Happy birthday Rohit, wishing you an action-packed year ahead 🤗," wrote the Sooryavanshi actor.

Ajay Devgn too shared a picture that was clicked with Rohit Shetty during the shoot of Golmaal Again on his Instagram page, along with a sweet note. "Happy 😃 Birthday dear @itsrohitshetty. Always wish the best for you... You've been there for me, steady & rock solid. 🌹🌹," wrote the Singham star.

As reported earlier, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn will be seen sharing the screen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming project Sooryavanshi. The movie, which is a part of the director's cop universe, will have Akshay Kumar playing the titular role. Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, will return as DCP Bhajerao Singham, the Singham character in the movie. The trio is also joined by Ranveer Singh, who played Sangram Bhalerao in the 2018-movie Simmba.

Rohit Shetty is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming project Cirkus, which features Ranveer Singh in the lead role. The filmmaker's much-awaited project Sooryavanshi is reportedly slated to hit the screens on April 30, 2021. The team is expected to reveal a special teaser of the cop film, that features Katrina Kaif as the female lead, today.

