Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer Sooryavanshi To Release On April 30: Report

In the last few weeks, many filmmakers have announced the release date of their respective films after the re-opening of theatres as per the guidelines of the Centre in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. One bg-ticket Bollywood film which has caught everyone's attention is Rohit Shetty's cop action flick Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in leading roles.

While the makers of Sooryavanshi are yet to announce the release date of their film, the latest buzz in the tinsel town suggests that they are eyeing April 30 as the release date of this Akshay Kumar starrer.

A report in ETimes quoted a source as saying, "They have waited long enough, of course, they didn't see this current wave coming in Maharashtra. But how long can they further wait? They now believe that if the crowd can come in for Wonder Woman and Master, why not for 'Sooryavanshi'?" So, the Sooryavanshi teaser, being released on Rohit Shetty's birthday is most likely to carry the date in question as well."

Another report in Bollywood Hungama stated that the makers of Sooryavanshi will make the official announcement of the film's release date on Rohit Shetty's birthday on March 14. "The exhibitors have been informed about this new release date. They have been told to book screens for Sooryavanshi. The plan is to give it one of the widest releases ever for a Hindi film.The formal announcement of the new release date will take place on Sunday, March 14 along with the release of a new poster," the source told the news portal.

The same source further added, "Yes, it's releasing in the holy month of Ramzan but at least, it'll have a clean run of two weeks and also get advantage of Maharashtra Day holiday on May 1. It's a huge holiday in the state and that's where it's expected to do huge business."

Sooryavanshi has Akshay Kumar essaying the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Anti-Terrorism squad. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be seen in cameos as Bajirao Singham and Simmba respectively in this film which was to hit the theatrical screens on March 24 last year.

