83: Sahil Khattar: I Used To Get Comments Like I Am The Malnourished Ranveer Singh

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, YouTuber-turned-actor Sahil Khattar who will soon be seen in much awaited film, 83, spoke about his bond with co-star Ranveer Singh who portrays the role of former Indian Cricket Team captain Kapil Dev in the film.

Sahil said that he feels both he and Ranveer are crazy, because their energy is very similar.

While speaking about his bond with Ranveer, Sahil told IANS, "It's almost like when a volcano meets a tornado. Ranveer used to see my humour as unprecedented. He has seen a lot of my videos, the first time we met, I was like 'Hi, I am Sahil' and he was 'pata hai mujhe' (I know). We also made lots of parodies together, it was with unfiltered songs, and he used to call me Messi and I called him Ronaldo."

Sahil also revealed that Ranveer had complimented his work as a YouTuber and said, "He told me, 'if you plan your career well and ride the wave correctly' then you will do wonders. He was there throughout to guide me. I learnt a lot from him."

Apart from Ranveer, Sahil also shared a good rapport with Deepika Padukone and said that whenever they met, they were very cordial to each other. He further said that he even danced with Deepika a lot at the wrap up party of the film.

"I have a picture with her where we both are giving out gangster vibes. The first time we met, I called her 'bhabhi' and she was like 'bhabhi mat bolo' (don't call me bhabhi). When I said 'aap mere bhai ki wife ho' (you are my brother's wife), she told me 'aap usko jiju bolo na' (call him 'jiju'). We spoke about cricket, and other stuff, she was very much fun to hangout with," added Sahil.