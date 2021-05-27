Not Because Of Radhe Review, Salman Khan Sent Defamation Notice To Kamaal R Khan Because He Called Him Corrupt

It's not the first time when superstar Salman Khan's film received flak. Before Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Race 3 was also trolled on social media mercilessly. But if you think that Salman filed a defamation case against the self-acclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK because of his review on Radhe, then let us tell you that you are wrong!

DSK Legal who advocates for Salman Khan and Salman Khan Ventures, has released an official statement and quashed all the rumours around the defamation case.

The statement read, "Mr. Kamaal R Khan, the Defendant, has put out a series of tweets and videos alleging that Mr. Salman Khan has sued him for defamation because the Defendant reviewed the film, Radhe. This is incorrect. The suit has been filed as the Defendant has been publishing and endorsing defamatory allegations, including that Mr. Salman Khan is corrupt, that he and his brand "Being Human" are involved in fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions, that he and Salman Khan Films are dacoits. The Defendant has been spreading malicious falsehoods and defaming Mr. Salman Khan consistently over several months, clearly with a view to draw attention to himself." (sic)

The statement further read, "Mr. Kamaal R. Khan's lawyer made a statement in Court today that Mr. Kamaal R. Khan "will not put any remarks of defamatory nature against plaintiff on social media till next date". The Hon'ble Court has been pleased to pass an order taking into account this statement made by Mr. Kamaal R. Khan's lawyer."

Meanwhile, Kamaal R Khan has become the butt of jokes on social media. While some are sharing memes on him, others are asking him to quit Twitter and never come back.

It is to be seen how the legal case ends.

Earlier, KRK pleaded Salman's father Salim Khan to ask Salman to withdraw the case and wrote that he didn't mean to cause any harm to the superstar.

KRK who's known for his outrageous film reviews and tweets, will surely think twice from now onwards before uttering a word on Twitter.