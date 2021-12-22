Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi To Have Lavish Sets Resembling Lahore From Before Independence

Sanjay Leela Bhansali had sent the cinema enthusiasts into a frenzy after he had announced his ambitious project Heeramandi in collaboration with the OTT streaming platform Netflix. The series will celebrate 25 glorious years of SLB's glorious career and will also mark his debut in the digital sphere. The show will be furthermore based on the stories of courtesans in a pre-Independence India in Lahore. Now the latest development suggests that the crew of the same will be curating lavish sets at Film City, Goregaon.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, there is no confirmation on when the shooting will begin but the crew has been working extensively to construct a set for the same. The report further added that the set will be resembling Lahore from before Independence. The publication quoted a source to reveal, "The story that spans three generations is set in a district in Lahore of pre-Independence India. Over the past 15 days, the production design team has been supervising as the workers are recreating Lahore of the bygone era, building alleys and bazaars of the city."

The report went on to add that majority of the series will be shot at Film City, Mumbai and the makers are aiming to start the shoot by February 2022. The source also revealed that Heeramandi will have a large crew working for it since it's an ambitious project. The source said, "Given the nature of the show, it demands a large crew. Bhansali sir will lead a cast and crew of about 300."

Earlier, a news report in Etimes had stated that 700 workers are toiling relentlessly to prepare the sets for Heeramandi so that the show can go on floors by February 2022. A source further revealed to the publication, "The setting work of Heeramandi is currently going on. We are recreating a pre-independence Lahore. The set should be ready by January and shooting will begin only in February."

Talking about the series, reportedly it will be based on the life of the courtesans who had ruled the streets of Lahore in the pre-Independence era. The show's tagline also reads as, 'When Courtesans Were Queens.' It will also give a glimpse of the rich culture prevalent during those times so one can expect some lavish song and dance sequences in the trademark signature style of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Like his other movies, it will not be a surprise if Heeramandi is created with a huge grandeur.