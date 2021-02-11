Shah Rukh Khan Asks 'Where Was I?' After Wife Gauri Shares A Cute Photo Of AbRam Wearing Boxing Gloves

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam Khan always makes our hearts go squishy everytime his parents share a picture or video featuring him. Gauri who is quite active on social media, recently posted a photo of AbRam wearing boxing gloves.

She captioned the adorable snap as, "My Mike Tyson ❤️." In the picture, the little munchkin is seen looking into the camera. Like every doting dad, King Khan also couldn't get enough of AbRam's cuteness.

He retweeted Gauri's post on his Twitter page and wrote, "Arre yaar!!! Where was I ???"

Besides his entertaining comments on Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan is also known for his witty 'Ask SRK' sessions on his social media handle. In one of his interactive sessions with fans, a netizen had asked him, "When Are You Doing A Film With Abram?" To which, the Chennai Express actor had replied, "As soon as I get his dates..." Although not a full-fledged role, the father-son duo had earlier shared screen space in Farah Khan's Happy New Year.

Talking about his bond with AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier shared in one of his interviews, "AbRam is extremely protective of me. There are times he watches somebody hit me on screen and he thinks it's for real. So, the next time he meets them, he gives them dirty looks."

Further, he was all praise for his youngest son and added, "He's a smart, intelligent kid and extremely fun to be with. And with him, I become a kid myself. I try and get him all the toys because somewhere, it's also a way of living my own dreams. Maybe, even I wanted those toys when I was a kid, but we couldn't afford it back then. Now, when I play with AbRam, I live those moments which I wanted to, but possibly couldn't."

With respect to work, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy shooting for Siddharth Anand's espionage thriller Pathan, alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The official announcement about this film is yet to be made by the makers.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Pathan To Be Shot Inside Burj Khalifa; Makers Promise Lavish Action Sequences

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes For A 'Better And Brighter' 2021, Shares A Special Message For Fans