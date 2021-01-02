Shah Rukh Khan Wishes For A 'Better And Brighter' 2021, Shares A Special Message For Fans

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter on Saturday and extended his New Year wishes to fans and followers with a video clip. The actor also apologised for late wishes and added that he hopes 2021 will be bigger, brighter and better for everyone.

SRK can be seen in his jammies, getting ready to talk to his fans in the three-minute-long video. The 55-year-old actor confessed that his 2020 wasn't good either but believes that things can only get better after hitting rock bottom.

Khan started the video by saying, "It is that time of the year again, when the old year is on its way out and the new one is waiting in the wings of...actually has entered because I'm late in conveying my wishes to all of you. I'm sure all of you will agree 2020 has been the worst of years for everybody, and in these awful times for most it is difficult to find a way of hope, positivity, but I have a way of looking bad days difficult times awful years. I believe when one is at their lowest, at the most bottom-est of their life, the good thing is, from here on there's only one way to move that is upwards, higher to bigger places. So, 2020 whatever it has been it's in the past now, and I believe 2021 is going to be bigger, better, brighter and more beautiful for all of us."

Keeping the best wishes on the brighter and lighter note, he added, "But 2020 has taught us one thing, that real fun is with your families, your friends, your loved ones and all the friends and enemies you make virtually taking sides or fighting against online is good fun, time pass but it's not for keeps, So, here's wishing you all in 2021 lots of happiness and joy and peace. Am I sounding like a cheap greeting card? Let me add lots of tax paid cash to it too so that your dreams and your goals are fulfilled."

He signed off the video by saying, "See you all on the big screen in 2021."

Shah Rukh Khan has been missing from the big screen since 2018 release Zero. The film alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, was SRK's second film to tanked at the box office. After a long hiatus, fans are excited to see King Khan back on the screen.

The actor is yet to officially announce his next projects but according to reports, he will be seen in action thriller Pathan. The film also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia in lead roles. If other reports are to be believed he will also be working to Atlee Kumar in an untitled project.

