Shah Rukh Khan Treats His Fans To Fun Chat Session As He Completes 29 Years In Bollywood

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan completes 29 years in Bollywood today. The actor's debut movie Deewana was released on this day (June 25) in the year 1992. Since then there has been no looking back for him as he went on to catapult himself as one of the most loved self-made megastars in the industry. The actor's fans had started trending '29 Golden Year Of SRK' to celebrate this milestone of his. To return this love of his fans, Shah Rukh surprised them with a quick chat session from between his shoot. From his professional life to his emotions on completing 29 years in the industry, he was flooded with several questions.

Talking about the same, the first question that Shah Rukh Khan was asked was about his film release. It is not a hidden fact that his fans are waiting with bated breath for his upcoming movie Pathan to release soon. On this, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor said, 'Right now with the situation I think it's prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience." Take a look at his tweet.

Right now with the situation I think it’s prudent to make film release schedules with a bit of patience https://t.co/vNmmemDMCk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

When one of the users asked him how to avoid negativity in today's times, Shah Rukh advised him to not listen to the negativity around him and to just believe in himself. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor also described his state of mind like the Mumbai rain during his chat session. One of the fans asked him to describe South sensation, Thalapathy Vijay, in one word. To this, the superstar described the actor as 'Very Cool.' Take a look at his tweet.

Very cool https://t.co/bFjbEgmeij — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

When asked if he gets inspired by his everyday life, Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Just go out there and work harder every day. Work is the inspiration." One of the fans also asked the Dil To Pagal Hai actor about the most inspiring thing that he has learnt in his 29 years journey in the industry. The actor had a beautiful reply to this wherein he said, "Not inspiring but the truth....everybody who doesn't do the work you are best at, knows how to do it better."