    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shakun Batra's Next: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Share BTS Pics!

      By
      |

      Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi, recently took to their social media handles to share a behind-the-scene picture, raising excitement from the film's sets. Building the anticipation even further, the film helmed by Shakun Batra had announced its wrap recently.

      Sharing some beautiful black and white images, the actors shared, a heartfelt note for the film.

      Shakun Batras Next: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi Share BTS Pics!

      Ananya Panday shares, "the experience of this film, the people, all the feelings, every moment - has been nothing short of magic 💕 grateful to be part of it 🙏🏼 We have a super special announcement TOMORROW - stay tuned 🎬✨"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

      Siddhant shared, "Beh ke door kanhi kinare pe miley,

      Bikharey sipiyon se hum dono...
      Na usne kuch kaha, Na maine kuch kaha,
      Bas baithe rahe, Aankhon mein moti bhare -
      hum dono..

      Stay tuned, announcement for a very special film to me is out tomorrow."

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi)

      Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's Recent Bold Outfits Come Under The Scanner Of Diet Sabya

      Deepika Padukone Reveals How She Ensures Her Roles Have Depth When She Is Doing Big Budget FilmsDeepika Padukone Reveals How She Ensures Her Roles Have Depth When She Is Doing Big Budget Films

      Deepika shares, "Yes...It has been a bit of a wait.But as the saying goes...Sometimes, the longer you wait for something, the more you appreciate it when it finally arrives! Hopefully, the same holds true here.

      I took the opportunity to be a part of something that I believe was truly magical.And with love in my heart and utmost gratitude, I cannot wait to share our labour of love with all of you...

      Stay tuned for the announcement tomorrow!❤️"

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

      The untitled venture is said to be a typical Shakun Batra outing that deals with rather complex relationships, making for a rather emotional watch.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X