Shanaya Kapoor's Dance Moves Are Making Waves On The Internet

Bollywood actor Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been making headlines since her debut was announced by Karan Johar. Shanaya who often shares dance videos on her Instagram account, this week is setting the internet on fire with some belly dancing moves.

On Friday, the star kid shared a clip of herself belly dancing with her trainer Sanjana Muthreja and wrote, "Floor work has always been a challenge to learn!" However, she seems to be getting good as fans quickly poured in supporting comments on the post.

An IG user said, "Waiting for your debut," while another praised her saying, "Killing it as always." A fan said, "It's amazing as always all the best for your upcoming movie with Dharma movies." Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor and her BFF Ananya Panday's mother Bhavna also praised the new actress for the latest post.

Shanaya has already gained a fandom and recently hit 500 thousand followers on the photo-sharing app. The actress recently reminded her fans to "embrace your truest self❤️". She took to the account and shared a video clip that shows how her face looks with a beauty filter and without. She captioned the post with "#filtervsreality"

For the unversed, Shanaya is all set to make her Bollywood debut under Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Back in 2020, Karan had announced a new venture, a talent management firm Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Shanaya Kapoor is one of the newest debutantes in the squad.

Shanaya Kapoor was last seen on screen in the Netflix reality show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The show followed Maheep, as Shanaya made her debut at Le Bal in Paris. She has also worked as an assistant director for cousin Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

