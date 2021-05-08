Sitar Player Prateek Chaudhuri Passes Away Due To Covid-19 Complications

Prateek Chaudhuri, the renowned Sitar player passed away due to COVID-19 complications. His father, the legendary sitarist Debu Chaudhuri aka Devbrata Chaudhuri, had died due to COVID-19 last week. Reportedly, Prateek breathed his last at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, Delhi, where he was admitted for the past few days.

Pavan Jha, the renowned music historian revealed the news with a social media post, recently. "And the bad news is Not stopping. Prateek Chaudhuri, the promisisng talent & son of legendary Debu Chaudhuri is no more. Was struggling hard in ICU & Yesterday he joined his father as they walked together on the path of eternity- #RestinPeace Prateek," wrote Jha on his post.

"He was doing improvements with his health, as he was also admitted to GTB with Debu ji and was to be discharged from Hospital on Monday, when I last spoke him, but was totally distressed & broken with the death of his father. So so sad," Pavan Jha added.

Prateek Chaudhuri also belonged to the Senia Gharana of music, much like his father, the later Sitar Maestro Debu Chaudhuri. He was also serving as a professor at the Department of Music, Faculty of Music and Fine Arts, University of Delhi. The sitarist is survived by his wife Runa and children Rayana and Adhiraj.