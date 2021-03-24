sunny-singh-is-exhilarated-about-playing-lakshman-in-prabhas-starrer-adipurush

It was a sweet surprise for the audiences when they learnt that actor Sunny Singh will be playing Lakshman in Adipurush, which stars actor Prabhas as Ram and actress Kriti Sanon as Sita. It's Sunny's first mythological drama and the actor is quite exhilarated about it.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Sunny was asked about playing Lakshman in Adipurush, he said, "To play the character of Lakshman on the big screen is going to be a very different experience for me as in the past I haven't done a role in the mythological/period film genre. My past films have been commercial films but this one is different from all my other films."

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor further added that Adipurush will mark his first pan-India film, and he can't express in words how happy he was when director Om Raut offered this film to him.

Speaking about Adipurush, Sunny asserted, "The background and setting of the film is that of 'Ramayan'. People across India would connect to this as we all have grown up learning about the tale, so the overall impact is going to be grand, huge!"

With Adipurush, Sunny will also make his foray into the Telugu Film Industry. "As the film is multilingual, rehearsing and shooting in Telugu is a new journey that I embark on with Adipurush. The adrenaline rush is super high and I am absolutely loving the whole process," concluded the actor.

