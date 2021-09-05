Teachers Day 2021: Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Taapsee Pannu & Others Wish Their Gurus

The country is celebrating Teachers Day 2021, today in memory of India's former president and popular philosopher-author Dr. S Radhakrishnan. On September 5, which is the birth anniversary of Dr. S Radhakrishnan, the country honours the teachers, who have a major contribution to everyone's personal growth.

The popular Bollywood celebs, including Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kriti Sanon, and others wished their gurus on the special occassion. Check out the posts by the popular celebs, here:

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress took to her official Twitter page and wished the teachers, with a special post. "Happy Teachers Day to all the teachers out there who have shaped us and inspired us to be who we are today! 🙌🏼❤️ #HappyTeachersDay2021 #happyteachersday," wrote Kiara Advani on her post.

Happy Teachers Day to all the teachers out there who have shaped us and inspired us to be who we are today! 🙌🏼❤️ #HappyTeachersDay2021 #happyteachersday — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) September 5, 2021

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The senior actress thanked all the teachers with a special Twitter post. "Today on this special occasion I want to thank all the teachers who have given us many important lessons about our lives. Let's together celebrate this day and show our gratitude towards our teachers. #HappyTeachersDay," reads Madhuri Dixit's post.

Today on this special occasion I want to thank all the teachers who have given us many important lessons about our lives. Let's together celebrate this day and show our gratitude towards our teachers. #HappyTeachersDay 🙏 pic.twitter.com/vh6juN6yrt — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) September 5, 2021

Taapsee Pannu

The talented actress took to her official social media handles and expressed gratitude towards her coach, who trained her for the upcoming sports drama. "Behind every fearless player, there is a fearless coach! Thank you @NooshinKhadeer for bringing out the best in me! #HappyTeachersDay @M_Raj03 @srijitspeaketh @AndhareAjit

#Viacom18Studios #TeachersDay," reads Taapsee Pannu's post.

Dia Mirza

I thank all my teachers today. Especially the ones that brought me closer to nature 🙏🏻🌳🌏🦋 Nature after all is the best teacher 😍 #TeachersDaySpecial #TeachersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/jOjPWV22Pf — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) September 5, 2021

Teachers' Day EXCLUSIVE! Flora Saini Reveals Her Biggest Life Lesson She Has Learnt Over The Years



On Teacher's Day, Somy Ali Talks About People Who Changed Her Life

Jackie Shroff

Shraddha Kapoor

To the teachers who made me understand the world better. Who taught me precious things I didn’t know.

Who helped make me a better person.

Each passing year I fall short of words to thank you and do so this year as well.

Happy teachers’ day to our support systems. 💜 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) September 5, 2021

Juhi Chawla