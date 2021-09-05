Teachers Day 2021: Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Taapsee Pannu & Others Wish Their Gurus
The country is celebrating Teachers Day 2021, today in memory of India's former president and popular philosopher-author Dr. S Radhakrishnan. On September 5, which is the birth anniversary of Dr. S Radhakrishnan, the country honours the teachers, who have a major contribution to everyone's personal growth.
The popular Bollywood celebs, including Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kriti Sanon, and others wished their gurus on the special occassion. Check out the posts by the popular celebs, here:
Kiara Advani
The Shershaah actress took to her official Twitter page and wished the teachers, with a special post. "Happy Teachers Day to all the teachers out there who have shaped us and inspired us to be who we are today! 🙌🏼❤️ #HappyTeachersDay2021 #happyteachersday," wrote Kiara Advani on her post.
Madhuri Dixit Nene
The senior actress thanked all the teachers with a special Twitter post. "Today on this special occasion I want to thank all the teachers who have given us many important lessons about our lives. Let's together celebrate this day and show our gratitude towards our teachers. #HappyTeachersDay," reads Madhuri Dixit's post.
Taapsee Pannu
The
talented
actress
took
to
her
official
social
media
handles
and
expressed
gratitude
towards
her
coach,
who
trained
her
for
the
upcoming
sports
drama.
"Behind
every
fearless
player,
there
is
a
fearless
coach!
Thank
you
@NooshinKhadeer
for
bringing
out
the
best
in
me!
#HappyTeachersDay
@M_Raj03
@srijitspeaketh
@AndhareAjit
#Viacom18Studios #TeachersDay," reads Taapsee Pannu's post.
Dia Mirza
Teachers' Day
Jackie Shroff
Shraddha Kapoor
Who helped make me a better person.
Each passing year I fall short of words to thank you and do so this year as well.
Happy teachers’ day to our support systems. 💜
Juhi Chawla
