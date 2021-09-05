    For Quick Alerts
      Teachers Day 2021: Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Taapsee Pannu & Others Wish Their Gurus

      By
      |

      The country is celebrating Teachers Day 2021, today in memory of India's former president and popular philosopher-author Dr. S Radhakrishnan. On September 5, which is the birth anniversary of Dr. S Radhakrishnan, the country honours the teachers, who have a major contribution to everyone's personal growth.

      The popular Bollywood celebs, including Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kriti Sanon, and others wished their gurus on the special occassion. Check out the posts by the popular celebs, here:

      Teachers Day 2021: Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kriti Sanon & Others Wish Their Gurus

      Kiara Advani

      The Shershaah actress took to her official Twitter page and wished the teachers, with a special post. "Happy Teachers Day to all the teachers out there who have shaped us and inspired us to be who we are today! 🙌🏼❤️ #HappyTeachersDay2021 #happyteachersday," wrote Kiara Advani on her post.

      Madhuri Dixit Nene

      The senior actress thanked all the teachers with a special Twitter post. "Today on this special occasion I want to thank all the teachers who have given us many important lessons about our lives. Let's together celebrate this day and show our gratitude towards our teachers. #HappyTeachersDay," reads Madhuri Dixit's post.

      Taapsee Pannu

      The talented actress took to her official social media handles and expressed gratitude towards her coach, who trained her for the upcoming sports drama. "Behind every fearless player, there is a fearless coach! Thank you @NooshinKhadeer for bringing out the best in me! #HappyTeachersDay @M_Raj03 @srijitspeaketh @AndhareAjit
      #Viacom18Studios #TeachersDay," reads Taapsee Pannu's post.

      Dia Mirza

      Jackie Shroff

      Shraddha Kapoor

      Juhi Chawla

