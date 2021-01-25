Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal's Mumbai Reception: Here Is Everything You Need To Know!

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are finally married now. The Coolie No. 1 actor and his longtime girlfriend tied the knot in an intimate ceremony which was held at the Mansion House, Alibaug. As per the latest reports, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are planning to throw a lavish wedding reception in Mumbai soon.

According to the latest reports published by a leading daily, Varun and Natasha's wedding reception will be held at JW Marriot, Mumbai on February 2, Tuesday. The close friends and colleagues of Varun Dhawan and his father, senior filmmaker David Dhawan, are invited to the wedding reception, which will be held following safety guidelines.

Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal Tie The Knot: The First Pictures Are Out!

The most popular faces of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, and so on are expected to grace the newly-wedded couple's Mumbai reception. If the rumours are to be true, the Bachchan family is not invited to any of the wedding festivities.

Coming to the wedding, it was a low-key ceremony that was attended only by the close friends and family members of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The actor's mentor and popular filmmaker Karan Johar, and ace designer Manish Malhotra are among the very few Bollywood celebrities who attended the wedding ceremony.

Post completing the rituals, the new couple hosted a grand wedding dinner for the guests which reportedly included Indian, Lebanese, and Mexican cuisines. Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's family also treated the press representatives who were present outside the Mansion House, with food kits and sweets.

