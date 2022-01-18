83: Kabir Khan Reveals What Kapil Dev Told Him After Pandemic Hit His Film

Kabir Khan's 83 which starred Ranveer Singh as former Indian captain Kapil Dev released in theatres in December last year. However despite glowing reviews from the critics, the film failed to attract the audience towards the cinema halls. Further, the new restrictions related to COVID-19 in many states massively massively affecting the film's box office performance.

Kabir in his recent chat with Film Companion, opened up on this and admitted that he was dejected by the daily restrictions. However, he also admitted that he never considered even once an OTT release for the film adding that the film will continue playing on big screens even if only two are running.

The filmmaker said, "There are definitely moments of despair and disappointment, when everyday you wake up and read about another state going down, another state shutting down theatres, another state putting a night curfew. So, yes, there are moments of disappointment. But I never got to the position of feeling low just because of the sheer love that was coming our way. The whole day you'd end up just reading messages."

He also recalled how Kapil Dev gave him a prep talk post the film's dismal performance at the box office. Khan said that the latter asked him to forget about the money and focus on the positivity which was coming his way.

"Kapil sir, on the fourth day, when Delhi shut down, and it was like, let's fight back, he said, 'Kabir, you've already got your World Cup. This film that you've made is your World Cup. When we won the World Cup, we didn't get money, we got respect, and it is because of that respect you made this film on us," Kabir told Film Companion.

Kabir Khan's directorial 83 details the journey of the victory of the Indian cricket team led by Kapil Dev in the 1983 World Cup.