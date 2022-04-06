Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Mumbai Reception Guest List Includes Deepika Padukone, SRK, Karan Johar & Others

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has become the talk of the town. The beloved Bollywood couple is all set to get married in April 2022 and the guest lists have been released. After the wedding, the reception guest list reportedly also features some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding Guest List Revealed; These B-Town Celebs To Make Their Presence Felt

Talking about Ranbir-Alia's wedding, an industry insider has reported that both families have agreed to hold the ceremony in mid-April. Reports quoted the source saying, "Both the families have decided the wedding will happen around mid-April. This decision was taken based on Ranbir and Alia's work commitments and the date picked by the family pandit."

Meanwhile, India Today revealed that the wedding reception is all set to take place in Mumbai, possibly at the end of April 2022. The wedding celebrations are expected to begin by April 13 and last till April 17, which include mehendi and sangeet ceremonies.

A source told the portal, "Ranbir and Alia's wedding reception will be a lavish affair. Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar have been invited to Ranbir and Alia's reception."

On the work front, Ranbir and Alia's first release after their wedding will be Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The two have been working on the film for years and reportedly, also fell in love on the sets of the film. Brahmastra: Chapter 1 is scheduled for release on September 9, 2022.

Post the wedding, Alia is expected to return to work. She reportedly will be jetting off to the US to begin work on her Hollywood debut, Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot. On the other hand, Ranbir will start shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.