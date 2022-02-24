Alia Bhatt Wanted To Marry Ranbir Kapoor Even Before Deepika Padukone And Katrina Kaif Entered His Life

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is slated to hit the theatres tomorrow i.e., February 25, 2022. During her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Alia was asked how she reacts to constant news reports speculating about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, here's what she said...

Alia Bhatt Says Beau Ranbir Kapoor Isn't A Gossiper; 'I Have Never Heard Him Say One Bad Thing About Anyone'

She told India Today, "When people ask me one persistent question - 'When are you getting married? When are you getting married? When are you getting married?' - I'm like, firstly, it's not anybody's business and secondly, if you ask me honestly, marriage is a state of mind and that's what I feel in terms of the peace I feel with my relationship. I'm already there."

She further said that people should move on, as whenever the wedding has to happen, it will happen as per her and Ranbir's desires, and that's something that'll take its time.

She further said, "If you ask me honestly in terms of when I will get married, well, in my head I'm already married to him. Forget that! When I saw him for the first time on screen, that was the day I decided that I wanted to marry him. That was when I was a sweet little girl. But that's what I meant and I feel it's a state of mind. It's the peace that you have in your mind, in your heart and in your relationship."

Alia Bhatt On Wedding Plans With Ranbir Kapoor: There Is No Denying There Is A Lot Of Love

Well, going by Alia's statement, she saw Ranbir for the first time in 2007, when Saawariya was released, and she was just 14. Interestingly, at that time, neither Deepika nor Katrina was in his life.

Coming back to Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film's advance ticket booking has already started and it is to be seen if the film will live up to audience's expectations.