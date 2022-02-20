Ananya Panday Jokes About Dad Chunky Panday's Weird Habit: Says She Doesn't Want People To Visit Her House

Ananya Panday is currently on a high with the rave reviews received by her latest release, Gehraiyaan. The young actress has been applauded for her effective portrayal of the character Tia in the movie. In a recent interview given to a leading media, Ananya Panday joked that she doesn't want people to visit her home, and the reason is a weird habit of her father, Chunky Panday.

During one of the promotional interviews of Gehraiyaan, the actress's co-stars from the film were joking about how the young actress refuses to share food. Deepika Padukone, who plays Alisha in the movie, also revealed that they wanted to visit Ananya Panday's house, but she refused.

When the interviewer asked her the reason behind not wanting people to come over, Ananya jokingly stated that it is because of her father, Chunky Panday. "Because my dad is always roaming around in a towel. If you all still want to come, come," Ananya Panday said. The actress's reply stunned both her Gehraiyaan team members, as well as the interviews. "I can already imagine so many memes being made on that," stated Shakun Batra, the director of the film.