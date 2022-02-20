Ananya Panday Jokes About Dad Chunky Panday's Weird Habit: Says She Doesn't Want People To Visit Her House

Ananya
Panday
is
currently
on
a
high
with
the
rave
reviews
received
by
her
latest
release,
Gehraiyaan.
The
young
actress
has
been
applauded
for
her
effective
portrayal
of
the
character
Tia
in
the
movie.
In
a
recent
interview
given
to
a
leading
media,
Ananya
Panday
joked
that
she
doesn't
want
people
to
visit
her
home,
and
the
reason
is
a
weird
habit
of
her
father,
Chunky
Panday.
During
one
of
the
promotional
interviews
of
Gehraiyaan,
the
actress's
co-stars
from
the
film
were
joking
about
how
the
young
actress
refuses
to
share
food.
Deepika
Padukone,
who
plays
Alisha
in
the
movie,
also
revealed
that
they
wanted
to
visit
Ananya
Panday's
house,
but
she
refused.
When
the
interviewer
asked
her
the
reason
behind
not
wanting
people
to
come
over,
Ananya
jokingly
stated
that
it
is
because
of
her
father,
Chunky
Panday.
"Because
my
dad
is
always
roaming
around
in
a
towel.
If
you
all
still
want
to
come,
come," Ananya
Panday
said.
The
actress's
reply
stunned
both
her
Gehraiyaan
team
members,
as
well
as
the
interviews.
"I
can
already
imagine
so
many
memes
being
made
on
that,"
stated
Shakun
Batra,
the
director
of
the
film.