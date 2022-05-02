Anushka Sharma Says Getting Older Business Is Going Great, Shares Glimpse From Birthday Celebration

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma turned 34 on Sunday (May 1). The actress celebrated her birthday with husband Virat Kohli in an intimate celebration with close friends. She took to her Instagram account and shared pictures from the birthday celebration.

In the pictures, Anushka can be seen enjoying her birthday cake. She captioned the post with a humble thank you and shared about her mindset for the year. She wrote, "I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ..... This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it."

"Thank you for all the wishes and love you've sent my way. I'm SO grateful. PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be," she added.

Hubby Virat also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Anushka and shared a few pictures from the celebration. The actress was seen wearing an adorable white dress with a floral print. Meanwhile, Virat donned a causal green tee and black jeans for the occasion.

Along with the photos, he wrote, "Thank god you were born. I don't know what I would do without you. You're truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around." Anushka reacted to the post in the comments section and wrote, "Stole my words and my heart ( CHEEESSSSYYYYY ?) ❤️❤️❤️."

On the work front, Anushka is all set to make her big screen comeback with Chakda Xpress. The film follows cricketer Jhulan Goswami's inspirational story as she moves up the ladder and overcomes misogynistic and political challenges to fulfil her dream of playing cricket for India. Chakda Xpress marks her return to acting since her pregnancy.