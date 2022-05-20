Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Set Internet On Fire With Day 3 Looks!

Bollywood divas Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are making heads turn with their looks at Cannes 2022. The netizens had polarizing opinions on the Day 1 and Day 2 looks of both the actress, with some loving it while others trolling the looks. However, both Aishwarya and Deepika set the internet on fire with their Day 3 looks, and the pictures are now going viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone, who is a Cannes 2022 Jury member, opted for a Scarlett gown by Louis Vuitton when she attended the premiere of the film Armageddon Time. The gown which has a plunging neckline and peplum at the waist has got a thumbs up from the fashion enthusiasts on social media. Deepika completed her look with a carrier necklace, messy hairdo, and tanned make-up look completed with Scarlette lips.

Check out Deepika Padukone's look here: