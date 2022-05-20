Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Set Internet On Fire With Day 3 Looks!

Bollywood
divas
Deepika
Padukone
and
Aishwarya
Rai
Bachchan
are
making
heads
turn
with
their
looks
at
Cannes
2022.
The
netizens
had
polarizing
opinions
on
the
Day
1
and
Day
2
looks
of
both
the
actress,
with
some
loving
it
while
others
trolling
the
looks.
However,
both
Aishwarya
and
Deepika
set
the
internet
on
fire
with
their
Day
3
looks,
and
the
pictures
are
now
going
viral
on
social
media.
Deepika
Padukone,
who
is
a
Cannes
2022
Jury
member,
opted
for
a
Scarlett
gown
by
Louis
Vuitton
when
she
attended
the
premiere
of
the
film
Armageddon
Time.
The
gown
which
has
a
plunging
neckline
and
peplum
at
the
waist
has
got
a
thumbs
up
from
the
fashion
enthusiasts
on
social
media.
Deepika
completed
her
look
with
a
carrier
necklace,
messy
hairdo,
and
tanned
make-up
look
completed
with
Scarlette
lips.