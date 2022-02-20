deepika-padukone-addresses-her-own-and-katrina-kaif-s-struggle-after-they-entered-bollywood

In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Deepika Padukone recalled how she and actress like Katrina Kaif adapted to the change that kept happening in the film industry and managed to emerge as successful actresses.

Deepika Padukone Overwhelmed With The Response To Gehraiyaan

She told NDTV, "When I started, I didn't have a PR agent or manager. I did my own hair and makeup. Actors like me and Katrina Kaif came at a time when we had a mix of both, we didn't have all this at the start and then we adapted and took on the new culture."

In the same interview, Deepika also opened up about her parents' reaction to Gehraiyaan, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

She said, "I think at a personal level, it was a bit difficult for them to digest what my character goes through. They have seen it so up, close, and personal with me that I think at a personal level it was difficult for them to go through that."

Deepika Padukone Says She Does Not Agree With Her Gehraiyaan's Character Choices, But Doesn't Judge Her Either

She further added, "Having said that, I think what they truly appreciated was my performance and also the way mental illness and mental health were depicted in the film, these were the two big takeaways. They were also proud of the way I pulled this off and there was also a little bit of how do you do this?"

Meanwhile, Deepika is basking in the success of Gehraiyaan, which also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor lauded Deepika's performance in the film and left the actress elated.

Directed by Shakun Batra, the film released on February 11, 2022.